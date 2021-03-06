YEE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,599.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $127,599.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

