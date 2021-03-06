Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 28th total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 181.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $39.28. 1,208,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,305. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

