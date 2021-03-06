YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Tops $4.29 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $4.29 million and $13,512.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00763567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00031378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043360 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,017,798,433 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars.

