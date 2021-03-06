YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $981,369.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.15 or 0.00755923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00060087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043465 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

