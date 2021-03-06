YOUengine (YOUC) Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00766527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043910 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

