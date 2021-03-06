Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 4.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 5.62% of Yum! Brands worth $1,840,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.33. 1,628,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,610. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

