Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

