Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.69 Million

Analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post $511.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.12 million and the lowest is $511.26 million. Air Lease posted sales of $511.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AL. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 35.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 348.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.