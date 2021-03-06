Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $310.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.30 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,674,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000.

GTLS opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

