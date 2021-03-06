Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $978.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $978.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $949.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $999.27 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $330.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.69. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

