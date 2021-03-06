Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $921.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $921.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $944.00 million. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $329.79 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

