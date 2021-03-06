Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Okta also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Shares of OKTA opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.06.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 614.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

