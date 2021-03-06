Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. Paya reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,708. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.