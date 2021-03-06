Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,285,000 after buying an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,859,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 840,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,012,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 2,014,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,015. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

