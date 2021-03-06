Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.76, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

