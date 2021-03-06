Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report $295.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.50 million and the lowest is $294.98 million. SMART Global reported sales of $272.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

SMART Global stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock worth $85,030,505. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 100.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter worth about $4,648,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

