Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce $17.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.17 million to $17.30 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $58.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $70.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XONE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
NASDAQ:XONE opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.
About The ExOne
The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.
