Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $699.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $699.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $739.00 million. The Middleby reported sales of $677.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $164.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $166.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

