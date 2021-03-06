Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. 4,736,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,905. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

