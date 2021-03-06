Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.10). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE:YELP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.28. 1,208,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $39.95.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth about $30,378,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,380,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after buying an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

