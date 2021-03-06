Zacks: Analysts Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,227,000 after buying an additional 170,514 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,470,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $23,778,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 564,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

