Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

