Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 2,157,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.