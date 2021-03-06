Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Antares Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

ATRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 2,157,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.