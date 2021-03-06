Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $154.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the lowest is $133.80 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $624.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $646.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $648.06 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $687.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,739,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

