Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Baker Hughes also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. 13,361,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

