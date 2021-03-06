Zacks: Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Boyd Gaming reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,950%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.42. 1,756,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

