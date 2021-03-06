Zacks: Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,108,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,120,061. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.