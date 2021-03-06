Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $38.89.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

