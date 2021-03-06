Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $35.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

