Zacks: Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Brokerages expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will post $8.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.16 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.67 billion to $38.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.12 billion to $41.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD opened at $170.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

