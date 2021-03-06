Zacks: Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $217.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $226.40 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $559.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

