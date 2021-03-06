Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report $652.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.00 million and the lowest is $634.81 million. Incyte reported sales of $568.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Incyte by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

