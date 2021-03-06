Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 421.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

