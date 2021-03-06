Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

DOOR traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 275,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

