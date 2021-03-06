Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $411.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.65.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
