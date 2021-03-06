Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $18.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.16 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $411.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.65.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.