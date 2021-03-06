Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.11). New Relic reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $81.10.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $30,946,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.