Zacks: Analysts Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report sales of $500.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.80 million and the lowest is $492.50 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $520.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -95.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

