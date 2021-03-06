Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $913.00 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $507.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.64. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $550.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

