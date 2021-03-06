Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.68.

VRTX stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.72.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

