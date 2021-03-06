Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.75. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $492,356. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABTX stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $811.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

