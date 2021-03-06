Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to Announce $2.18 EPS

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. 4,396,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,629. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

