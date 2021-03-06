Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($0.37). Delek US posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

DK traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $24.56. 1,083,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,196. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

