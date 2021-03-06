Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Frank’s International reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Barclays downgraded Frank’s International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 29.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 406,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

