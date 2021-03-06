Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report $187.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.86 million and the lowest is $183.75 million. GoPro posted sales of $119.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

