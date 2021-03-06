Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $117.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.71 million to $122.00 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $101.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $476.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.57 million to $487.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $467.73 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $491.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

GWB stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $31.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,751,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

