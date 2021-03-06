Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Inovalon posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 636.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

In other news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

