Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $7.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.17 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $29.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $516.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $542.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.21. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 95 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

