Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $20.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.61 million and the lowest is $20.16 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $26.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $82.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $83.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.98 million, with estimates ranging from $82.33 million to $87.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $464.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

