Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

XENE opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $697.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.