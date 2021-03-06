Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post sales of $40.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.79 billion and the lowest is $40.35 billion. Cigna posted sales of $38.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $165.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.79 billion to $165.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $175.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.33 billion to $176.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.